Tonight Michael Portillo travels to Minnesota, exploring the birthplace of F Scott Fitzgerald in Saint Paul and learning why Minneapolis became the world's artificial limb capital.

The US boasts some of the best train trips in the world, whether your taste is for history, mountains, rolling valleys or vintage trains. Here are a few of our favourites.

The California Zephyr: Chicago to San Francisco

This is a top contender for the most scenic railroad in North America. The 2,438 mile-journey takes you through the Rockies, the canyons of the Colorado River, the plains of Nebraska and the snow-capped Sierra Nevada mountains. It takes two days so be sure to book a sleeping car.

The Coast Starlight: LA to Seattle

The 1,377-mile, 34-hour Coast Starlight links the cities of the West Coast and is up there with the California Zephyr for spectacular scenery: the Diablo mountains, California's great valleys, San Francisco Bay, the Cascade Mountains, the jagged cliffs and fog-shrouded peaks of the Pacific Ocean shoreline. Book a seat in the Sightseer Lounge Car for the best view.

The Southwest Chief: Chicago to LA It takes 43 hours to do this 2265-mile trip. If you just want to do the most scenic section, skip the Mississippi and the plains and board at Trinidad, Colorado. From there, the train passes through the Sangre de Cristo mountains (and some of the last semaphore signals in use on American railroads), New Mexico's highlands and the Rio Grande. Disembark at Williams Junction, Arizona, for a bus connection to the Grand Canyon's century-old vintage railway – a two-hour trip with musicians and actors who tell tales of the Wild West. Back on board the Southwest Chief, you'll chug through canyon passes only a few feet wider than the train, the Mojave Desert and Cajon Pass, before arriving in LA. The Durango and Silverton railroad: Durango, Colorado

The Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad – to give its full name – was constructed in 1882 to haul gold ore from southwest Colorado's San Juan mountains. Nowadays, it's the view that is precious. The coal-fired, steam-powered locomotive winds climbs 3,000 ft through the two-million acre San Juan National Forest, affording stunning views of its canyons and 14,000 ft peaks. The round-trip takes a day, including a two-hour stopover in Silverton. Reserve a seat in the "Historic Narration Car" to hear tales of yesteryear from actors in period costume.

Napa Valley Wine Train: Napa, California