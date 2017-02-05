The Jump 2017 contestant: Robbie Fowler

Age: 41

Twitter: @Robbie9Fowler

Why is Fowler famous? Best known for playing for Liverpool FC from 1993 to 2001 and 2006 to 2007, Fowler was a professional footballer and England International who officially retired in 2015.

Liverpool born and bred, Fowler earned a contract with the reds on his 17th birthday in 1992. He rose to prominence in the 1994-5 season and played in all of of Liverpool's 57 competitive matches.

It’s during this year he racked up a hat-trick in four minutes and 33 seconds, the fastest time to three goals in the premier league (until Southampton’s Sadio Mane managed it in two minutes and 56 seconds during a 2015 game). Unsurprisingly, Liverpool fans were quite happy about this, dubbing the striker ‘God’.

Fowler was a Liverpool legend through the late nineties. However, a dip in performance and fitness led to his departure in 2001 to Leeds United. He then played for Manchester City before returning to Liverpool briefly again, leaving the club for the last time in 2007 with a total of 183 goals.

After playing for Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers, Fowler had two seasons playing in the Australian A League, before moving to Thailand and Muangthong United, a team he later managed for one season.

He formally retired in 2015, but couldn’t keep from a competition for long, signing up for the Jump late last year. Still, he’ll have some stiff sporting opposition on the slopes from the likes of Bradley Wiggins, Louis Smith and Jade Jones, so only time will tell if he’ll get to do one of his infamous victory celebrations on the snow.