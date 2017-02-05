The Jump 2017 contestants: Louis Smith

Age: 27

Twitter: @louissmith1989

Famous, why? Olympic gymnast and Strictly champ

Bio: After appearing on The X Factor in 2008 (before he was famous) and winning Strictly Come Dancing after the London Olympics in 2012, Louis Smith MBE is no stranger to the realm of reality TV.

Still, to most he’s still known for his hugely successful gymnastics career, with the athlete receiving bronze and silver medals in the Beijing, London and Rio Olympics making him the only British gymnast to win medals in three consecutive games.

Add to that the fact that his 2008 Beijing bronze was also the first time since 1928 that a British gymnast had placed for a medal, and you get some sense of why Smith has been a Pretty Big Deal for the last few years.

With that said, it’s not all been smooth sailing for the champ, with Smith probably hoping to find favour with the public again after he was handed a two month suspension by British Gymnastics over a video in which he appeared to mock Muslim prayer practices in November.

But can Smith translate his Strictly glory into ski-ing success? Will he crest the slopes of Austria with the ease of the pommel horse? Or will he have snow chance against the fellow athletes in the competition?

Off to jump training now 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/CNcbp4DZKT — Louis Smith MBE (@louissmith1989) January 30, 2017

Well, we’ll just have to watch to find out. Obviously.