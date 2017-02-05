Ashley Banjo is the creator and leader of Britain's Got Talent-winning street dance troupe Diversity. Since that victory, he's kept up the dancing and also made a career as a TV judge and presenter.

So how did this 28-year-old get to be a judge on Dance Dance Dance?

Diversity and Britain's Got Talent

Back in series three of BGT in 2009, Diversity were a huge hit on the talent show, auditioning with a routine that featured synchronised dancing, plenty of backflips and some comic stunts. The group was made up of three sets of brothers and a handful of friends, brought together by natural leader Ashley. Amanda Holden praised his "genius" choreography.

Ashley may have got his moves from his Nigerian father (a pro boxer) and English mother (a former ballet dancer). His little brother Jordan Banjo has also found his place in the spotlight, recently starring in I'm A Celebrity.

When Diversity won BGT, Ashley was studying physics and biology at Queen Mary, University of London. But he soon decided to devote himself to dance, choreographing for Diversity and performing as part of the ensemble.

The boys' arena tour Digitized – Trapped In The Game sold out the O2 arena, and this was followed by Limitless. Another tour, Genesis, is set for later this year.

Becoming a TV dance judge

We ready and waiting! @dancedancedance is about to kick off for ep2. Who's getting the highest scores tonight I wonder!? 🤔🙌🏽😊 #ddduk #dancedancedance A photo posted by Ashley Banjo (@ashleybanjogram) on Jan 15, 2017 at 10:24am PST

Ashley was a judge on Sky1's dancing talent show Got to Dance, which ran for five series. He also co-hosted the BBC game show Can't Touch This alongside Zoë Ball last year.

If you're enjoying watching Ashley on Dance Dance Dance, you could also check out his TV special from earlier this month, Diversity Presents Steal The Show.

Dance Dance Dance airs at 6.30pm on Sundays on ITV