With only three couples left in the semi-final, Dance Dance Dance has stepped up the challenge one more notch. On top of the duo performance, every contestant will now perform a solo dance of their own – bringing the total number of performances up to nine. It's exhausting just thinking about it.
Last week we said
goodbye to Jess Wright and Duane Lamonte. This week, one more couple will fail to reach the final as three become two.
Before you watch the ITV show on Sunday, take a look at what dances they'll be recreating – from Chandelier to Smooth Criminal to Get Ugly.
Jonny Labey and Chrissy Brooke
Duo: Britney Spears, Me Against The Music ft. Madonna
Jonny's solo: Michael Jackson, Smooth Criminal
Chrissy's solo: Sia, Chandelier
Lucy-Jo Hudson and Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton
Duo: Adele, Rolling in the Deep
Lucy-Jo's solo: Rihanna, Where Have You Been
Rohan's solo: Jason Derulo, Get Ugly
JB Gill and Chloe Gill
Duo: Missy Elliott, WTF (Where They From) ft. Pharrell Williams
JB's solo: Ne-Yo, Beautiful Monster
Chloe's solo: Fleur East, Sax
Dance Dance Dance airs on Sundays at 6.30pm on ITV