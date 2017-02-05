What started as a slightly naff celebrity sporting competition has become an ever so slightly controversial and headline-grabbing endurance test.

Not an endurance test to see who's the quickest or the best on the slopes... but a test to see who can go the longest without breaking, dislocating or fracturing any of their limbs.

Yep, that's right. The Jump is back on Channel 4 tonight and we'll be here from 7.30pm live blogging all the action from Innsbruck.



20:15: "I survived it," says Kadeena of doing the jump. Normally that's just a phrase, in this programme it's crucial.

20:14: It might be the title of the show, but the actual jump itself is always so anti-climactic.

20:13: And there flies Spencer, fighting for his place in the show with a distance of 14.55m.

20:11: Bradley got it! We wouldn't have liked to interview him if he'd have lost that race to Dolan...

20:10: ARGH! Who won? Who won??!

20:10: Wiggo means business. He is also giving strong beard game.

20:09: Sir Wiggo is taking on Mark Dolan - the Joel Dommett of The Jump. Barely anyone knows who he is, but that might not stand in the way of Jump glory.

20:07: Here is the very excitable and enthusiastic Sir Bradley Wiggins who is swearing more than Gordon Ramsay on the piste.

20:06: And Hugo Taylor is there why?

20:05: We really don't want any, thanks. It's probably lethal...

20:02: Caprice won by an inch. Literally, an inch.

19:59: Radio Times is on the sidelines in Innsbruck, and we've got a sneaky peek at Willerton and Caprice's race:

19:59: Up next is Caprice and Vogue Williams...who actually has had to pull out of the show due to being injured, replaced by Amy Willerton. She's in tears at the bar as Davina probes her on those Spencer rumours, and also says that if the show comes back next year she'll be in it to win it. Don't worry, love, there's not much chance of that.

19:52: So Robbie Fowler is going up against Kadeena Cox in the next race and they are both crazy competitive.

19:49: We would say that was the weirdest thing that we've seen Davina McCall ever do on TV. But we've also seen Reborn in the USA.

19:45: After being forced to pull out of the show due to injury, Vogue Williams is relegated to live tweeting from the sidelines and drinking in the bar. Actually, that doesn't sound half bad.

The Jump crew! First show starts tonight at 7.30 on @Channel4 whoop whoop #thejump pic.twitter.com/yJGKJKmTyH — Vogue Williams (@VogueWilliams) February 5, 2017

19:43: Based on that performance, Louis Smith could be adding a giant cowbell to his Strictly Glitterball trophy in his front room. That was amazing!

19:41: Crikey, no messing around here. Unlike in previous years, we're straight into a live slalom on The Jump.

19:39: Spencer is facing Louis Smith who says that 2016 was both a good and bad year for him. That's one way of putting it.

19:38: So up the first is former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews who says he's not a lothario. Before we're treated to a montage of him flirting with anything that has a pulse.

19:37: What's with the utterly hideous puns and Gareth Thomas smashing his face into a cake?

19:34: Props to Bradley Wiggins. Firstly for causing controversy four minutes in to the show saying the word "piss" and also looking like he couldn't care less while doing that cringe intro.

19:33: Here they come. Is this running on snow while high-fiving a load of people one of the challenges? It looks bloody dangerous and half of them nearly fell over then.

19:31: Goodness gracious. We're only a minute in and we've also had 'bell', 'tugging' and 'dick' jokes. It's not even past the watershed.

19:31: Davina introduces The Jump by saying the mountain is even bigger than before. Is that really a wise idea, C4?

19:29: Have you got your plaster casts at the ready? Because Here. We. Go. It's Jump time.

19:12: Here's Sir Wiggo, looking absolutely raring to go...and not at all narked off. Ah-hem. We're also hearing that there will be a mannequin challenge airing on The Jump tonight, presumably so the producers can fill two minutes of airtime where everybody is still, safe and not breaking any part of their body.

18:54: Good evening, everyone! In just over half an hour we’ll be commencing the annual televised injury-a-thon that is The Jump. So settle in and pour yourself a Stiegl (it’s an Austrian beer, FYI) as a new batch of stupid brave celebs prepare to eat snow.