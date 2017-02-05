Years in Den: 9

Age: 50

Height: 6’7

Estimated net worth: £435 million (as of 2013)

Key business areas: A bit of everything… mobile phones, television, media, leisure and property

Business portfolio includes: Jessops, luxury travel publication Wonderland Magazine and Bladez Toyz

Den style: Mercilessly mocking

Best quote: “You can’t possibly value it at £20 million to an investor unless they are completely stupid… Are you talking to people that are over five years of age or under?”

Total invested in the Den: £4,085,667