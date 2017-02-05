Liverpudlian comedian John Bishop is to present a week of ITV’s new comedy entertainment The Nightly Show, ITV sources have confirmed.

He will present the second week of the new programme after the debut week which will be fronted by David Walliams.

Specific details of The Nightly Show are being kept under wraps but we do know that it is a 30-minute daily entertainment show, airing at 10pm and will be on five nights a week for eight weeks with a new host for each week.

ITV calls it “brand new weeknight entertainment series” offering “a high tempo mixture of topical monologue, studio games, celebrity guests, experts and VT’s”. Already it has been compared to James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

Gordon Ramsay has also been confirmed as another host of one of the weeks with French and Saunders, Jack Whitehall and comedian Sarah Millican said to be in the frame for spots.

The series will be recorded the same day at 6pm and air in the slot traditionally occupied by ITV News at Ten. ITV has said that the news bulletin will return to 10pm after The Nightly Show finishes its series.

However some ITN sources are anxious that it could signal a permanent move for the flagship news programme to a later slot.

The channel's revamped news show has already been shifted to make way for limited-run programmes such as I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! and Champions League football coverage, as it is allowed to do under Ofcom rules. ITV is merely obligated to show 365 hours of national and international news each year, with 125 hours during peak times.

ITV director of programmes Kevin Lygo is particularly keen to boost the viewing figures for his channel between 9pm and 10.30pm.

The scheduling of the new show is also being kept a secret but sources have suggested that ITV is currently planning to give The Nightly Show a boost by airing it after the debut of the hotly-anticipated third series of Broadchurch in order to allow it to inherit what it expects to be a large audience.

The Nightly Show is expected to get a Monday air date either in the last week of February or the first week of March according to current plans. Broadchurch will air at 9pm followed by The Nightly Show at 10pm, say sources.

The David Tennant and Olivia Colman drama will finish with a story centred around a serious sexual assault.

The first episode of series three - the final series of the programme - will open with the aftermath of the attack on shop worker Trish Winterman, played by former Coronation Street actress Julie Hesmondhalgh, when it starts on ITV later this winter.

ITV said it was not able to confirm the scheduling.