The Past ★★★★

PREMIERE 10.00pm-12.05am BBC4

Iranian film-maker Asghar Farhadi found international acclaim with divorce drama Nader and Simin, a Separation, the best foreign language film at the 2012 Oscars. Similar domestic themes are explored in this follow-up set in France, where Iranian husband Ahmad (Ali Mosaffa) is in the midst of divorce proceedings from his wife Marie (Bérénice Bejo, who was awarded best actress at Cannes). But matters are complicated by the fact that she has become pregnant by new partner Samir (Tahar Rahim). Farhadi deftly layers the social and moral complexities arising, further muddied by deportation threats and infidelity, and delivers a humane, moving story with a dual passport. Farhadi’s latest film, The Salesman, is also Oscar- nominated this year and opens in cinemas in March.

