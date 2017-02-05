Call the Midwife is back for a brand new series on BBC1, but if you can't wait until next week for more from the soul-warming midwives, help is at hand.

Four of the past series are still available to watch on Netflix, and the fifth is available to buy on Amazon or BBC Store.

But if you're looking for something a little different, why not try some of our recommended films and TV series below?

Testament of Youth

A beautiful period drama and, like Call the Midwife, based on a memoir. The film tells the story of a young woman called Vera Brittain (played by Alicia Vikander) who abandons her place in Oxford to become a nurse in World War I.

With a brilliant supporting cast, including Game of Thrones' Kit Harington, The Hour's Dominic West and Merlin's Colin Morgan, this is a movie to boot up straight after Midwife ends.

Available to stream on Netflix; rent or buy on Amazon, iTunes etc

Good Girls Revolt

Cruelly cancelled after just one season, this Amazon feminist drama takes us to 1969, where a group of young female researchers at a US newspaper demanded that they be treated as equals to their male counterparts.

Its demise came as a surprise, after streaming analysts Symphony Advanced Media said it was "the only Amazon programme that we've seen to date that has a really strong female 18-49 following." A ten-parter to watch and treasure.

Available to watch on Amazon Prime

Land Girls

This BBC Daytime drama follows four young women who sign up to the Women's Land Army in the Second World War. Before joining up, some of these women hadn't even seen a cow, let alone knew how to milk one.

Writer Roland Moore interviewed many former 'Land Girls' for the series. “I love writing dramas centred on women – and what incredible women the Land Girls were," he told Radio Times. Without them, we would have lost the war. By 1943, there were 80,000 and they were supplying 70 per cent of the country’s food – but I felt they had been somewhat overlooked by history.”

Available to stream on Netflix

Miranda

Missing Miranda Hart on Call the Midwife? There's an answer for that. All four series of her hit come are available to watch via BBC Store, with series one also available on Netflix.

Buy on BBC Store, stream on Netflix

Oranges and Sunshine

Starring Apple Tree Yard's Emily Watson, the film Oranges and Sunshine tells the scandalous story of how young children in care in the 1940s and 50s were forcibly relocated to Australia and Canada. It's just the kind of social history that Call the Midwife tackles, although here it takes on a much more challenging and painful tone.

Stream on Netflix, rent or buy on Amazon, iTunes etc

Girl

A milestone for women's roles on screen, this BBC 1974 drama featured the first ever lesbian kiss on British television. Alison Steadman, later of Gavin & Stacey fame, starred in the BBC2 drama: "I was worried about my parents watching it, only because I thought my mum would be a bit embarrassed by comments from neighbours, but they took it well," Steadman recalled. "My mum said she thought it was great and was very moved by it."

Buy on BBC Store

Mr Selfridge

ITV's lavish period drama may have been replaced by The Halcyon now, but if you're after a bit of London glamour after the darkness of Poplar, then Mr Selfridge fills the slot nicely. Period perfect television.

Stream on Netflix, rent or buy on Amazon