Contestant Lucy Kane may be one step closer to singing stardom after blowing away the coaches on The Voice UK this week, but the 20-year-old has already had a taste of fame as the daughter of actress, TV presenter and former Page 3 girl Linda Lusardi.

After Lucy’s successful audition, which saw her join Team Tom (with Gavin Rossdale also turning his chair), we even got a glimpse of a teary Linda as she FaceTimed her ecstatic daughter.

A photo posted by Lucy Kane (@lucy_kane) on Mar 6, 2016 at 5:18am PST

So, who exactly is Linda Lusardi and why is she famous? Here’s everything you need to know...

What is Linda Lusardi famous for?

Lusardi began her modelling career in 1976, aged 18. She was a Page 3 girl in The Sun, and was voted the paper’s all-time favourite inside page model in 2005.

She’s also acted in several TV shows, playing Maggie Lyons, the girlfriend of corrupt officer DS Don Beech (Billy Murray) in ITV police drama The Bill from 2000 to 2004. She then took on a larger role in Emmerdale as Carrie Nicholls, the ex of Tom King (Ken Farrington) and mother of his secret child, Scarlett Nicholls (Kelsey-Beth Crossley).

More recently, Lusardi has also become something of a reality TV star. She competed in 2008’s Dancing On Ice competition, finishing sixth – which is pretty impressive considering she broke her foot during her first hour's training.

In the same year, she won Celebrity Come Dine With Me against Abi Titmuss, Rodney Marsh, Lesley Joseph and Paul Ross. Plus, she also competed in 2011’s Celebrity Masterchef, finishing in the final five.

She’s also appeared on ITV’s Loose Women 13 times – including this time she told a story about doing a crossword in labour. It’s pretty weird.

And here’s the weirdest entry on her TV CV: Have I Been Here Before? In 2010, Lusardi took part in the show, hosted by Phillip Schofield, that put celebrities in a trance to work out who they were in a previous life.

It. Was. Crazy.

Who is Sam Kane?

Linda Lusardi and Sam Kane

As mentioned on The Voice, Sam is Linda’s husband and father of contestant Lucy.

He’s also known as an actor, having appeared as Peter Phelan in Brookside and Gary Adams in Coronation Street (the man who kidnapped Sarah Platt in July 2001). Plus, Kane appeared in Danny Dyer’s 2013 film Vendetta.

As well as TV, Kane stars in a panto show every Christmas, often with his wife (oh yes he does). But you never know, if all goes well for Lucy, Kane might one day be known solely for being her dad.

The Voice UK is on 8pm on Saturdays, ITV1