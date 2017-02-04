It's week four on The Voice UK and another fresh batch of hopeful singers will be hoping to impress the coaches with their vocal abilities and nothing else in the blind auditions.

To get a spot in the battle rounds they'll have to catch the ears of Voice veterans will.i.am or Tom Jones, or blow away newbie coaches Gavin Rossdale and US superstar Jennifer Hudson.

Expect the talent show to deliver more tears, more potential superstars and more heartbreak caused by that unforgiving 'no buttons pressed, no turning chairs' rule.

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

Episode four is on Saturday 28th January at 8pm on ITV.

As with each week so far, BBC talent show rival Let It Shine begins at 7pm on BBC1, meaning the two will clash for the first 25 minutes of The Voice's broadcast.