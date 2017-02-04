Jennifer Hudson, J-Hud, the best ever coach on The Voice UK: whatever you want to call her, she’s on the lookout for a winner.

And with her Grammy-winning star power, she’ll be hoping to put together her own team of breakout artists ahead the live shows.

Here are all the acts on #TeamJHud so far...

Diamond, 18

Age: 18

From: Romford:

Blind audition song: ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ by Alicia Keys

McDonald’s Worker Diamond shone brightly after performing the Alicia Keys cover. J-Hud, will.i.am and Gavin Rossdale all turned, but an impromptu singing lesson with Hudson ensured Diamond joined her team.

Mo Adeniran

Age: 21

From: Warrington

Blind audition song: ‘Iron Sky’ by Paolo Nutini

The second four-chair turn of the ITV series, Mo opted to join Team Jennifer. He got through the audition stage with his best friend and housemate Max Vickers, who joined Team Gavin.

Georgie Braggins

Age: 21

From: Hertford

Blind audition song: Every time We Say Goodbye (Ella Fitzgerald)

Georgie’s blind audition brought something relatively unusual to The Voice: a knockout jazz singer. Her delicate Ella Fitzgerald cover caught the ears of both Jennifer and Gavin, but after revealing she spent her spare time winding down in jazz clubs, J-Hud won over Georgie.

Jamie Miller

Age: 19

From: Cardiff

Blind audition song: Let It Go (James Bay)

Receiving a standing ovation after only a few notes, all of Miller’s soft yet strong vocal set was on display in his blind audition. Gavin turned after only a few seconds, closely followed by Jennifer, who convinced a teary-eyed Jamie (and his stage-invading parents) to join Team Hudson.

David Jackson

Age: 29

From: Belfast

Blind audition song: All I Want (Kodaline)

It only took a few notes of Jackson’s emotional cover of All I Want to get J-Hud’s chair spinning – and soon she was joined by an impressed Gavin and Tom. After a long standing ovation from the audience, the bearded singer chose Team Hudson as his home.

Jack Bruley

Age: 20

From: Essex

Blind Audition song: Tennessee Whiskey (Chris Stapleton)

A slow and soulful song choice made Bruley prime pickings for Jennifer or Tom. However, only J-Hud pressed her button and the blues singer joined Team Hudson.

Liza Baker

Age: 44

From: South Wales

Blind audition song: Alone (Heart)

“Damn!” Get Jennifer to say that and you’ll go far in The Voice, specifically to Team Hudson. Liza got J-Hud to turn on the final note, before revealing she’s a Shirley Bassey, Tina Turner, Cher, Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston tribute artist. Which of course led to another sing-song…