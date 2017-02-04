The 2017 Six Nations championship kicks off this Saturday 4 February, beginning with Scotland hosting Ireland at Murrayfield.

Like last year, TV coverage will be shared between the BBC and ITV – for full details check out our Six Nations coverage guide.

BBC1 has coverage of the opening game, with John Inverdale hosting the coverage and Andrew Cotter providing the commentary.

What time is Scotland v Ireland live on TV?

Scotland v Ireland is live on BBC1 from 2pm. Kick-off is at 2.25pm.

Six Nations 2017 fixture list and TV schedule