Wales play Italy in the final match of the opening weekend of the 2017 Six Nations, with new Welsh captain Alun Wyn Jones set to lead his side in Rome.

The match will be live on BBC1 this Sunday 5th February, with Jill Douglas presenting alongside pundits Shane Williams and Ugo Monye.

What time is Italy v Wales live on TV?

BBC1's coverage starts at 1pm. Kick-off is at 2pm.

