People were LOVING Busted on Let It Shine tonight I think we can all agree that Year 3000 was an excellent tune By Ellie Harrison Saturday 4 February 2017 at 7:41PM Busted performed with the contestants of Let It Shine tonight and people were absolutely loving it, including Gary Barlow. The band which, for many, defined the noughties and made bushy eyebrows aspirational performed Sleeping with the Light On and Year 3000. Viewers could hardly contain their excitement, and some even noticed Gary Barlow singing along. Who can blame him? He's only human. Busted on Let it Shine is giving me life — Katie (@ImKatieS) February 4, 2017 Love seeing Busted up there performing. Literally my childhood faves 🙌🏼 #LetItShine @BBCLetItShine @Busted — Sofie (Youtuber) (@sofieeeyoutube) February 4, 2017 There my life is now complete - I went completely star struck over @Busted on Let It Shine 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Michaela Hill (@Drakerla) February 4, 2017 Rocking out to #busted on #letitshine 11yr old daughter looking at mummy like"whatsjusthappened?"@GaryBarlow @JamesBourne #musicmadetolast — Natalie Tyson (@flemflem001) February 4, 2017 @GaryBarlow was singing along to @Busted #LetItShine — The Script Blue (@thescriptblue) February 4, 2017 Some, however, weren't quite so convinced by the vocal prowess of the contestants... So I think we can safely say only @Busted shd sing busted songs #LetItShine — Simon barry (@MrSimonbarry) February 4, 2017