Busted performed with the contestants of Let It Shine tonight and people were absolutely loving it, including Gary Barlow.

The band which, for many, defined the noughties and made bushy eyebrows aspirational performed Sleeping with the Light On and Year 3000.

Viewers could hardly contain their excitement, and some even noticed Gary Barlow singing along. Who can blame him? He's only human. 

Some, however, weren't quite so convinced by the vocal prowess of the contestants...