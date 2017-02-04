Busted performed with the contestants of Let It Shine tonight and people were absolutely loving it, including Gary Barlow.

The band which, for many, defined the noughties and made bushy eyebrows aspirational performed Sleeping with the Light On and Year 3000.

Viewers could hardly contain their excitement, and some even noticed Gary Barlow singing along. Who can blame him? He's only human.

Busted on Let it Shine is giving me life — Katie (@ImKatieS) February 4, 2017

There my life is now complete - I went completely star struck over @Busted on Let It Shine 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Michaela Hill (@Drakerla) February 4, 2017

Some, however, weren't quite so convinced by the vocal prowess of the contestants...