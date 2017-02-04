It was a tough night for the boys on Let it Shine.

40 performers were whittled down to just 25 finalists, with a whopping 15 of the boys failing to make the cut and progress to the live finals.

In next week's first live episode, the five groups of five boys will be put through their paces in a bid to win a place in The Band – the group Gary Barlow is putting together to star in a touring musical featuring the music of Take That.

Below, we reveal who is still in the competition after round two, and if you want to watch the newly formed bands walking in slo-mo and generally messing around, you can do so here on BBC iPlayer

Group 1 – Olly Murs

Safe:

Curtis T Johns

AJ Bentley

Yazdan Qafouri

Sario Solomon

Nick Carsberg

The boys will now be in a band called Five to Five.

Eliminated:

Tyler Smith

Connor Cunningham

Scott Macaulay

Group 2 – Busted

Safe:

Matt Thorpe

Craig Webb

Anthony Sahota

Conor McLoughlin

Josh Bailey

The boys will now be in a band called Neon Panda. Not kidding.

Eliminated:

Dan Budd

Luke Stanley

Deaglan Arthurs

Group 3 – Beverley Knight

Safe:

Matt Knight

Clinton Elvis

Harry Fabulous Brown

Jordan Harvey

Alexis Gerred

The boys will now be in a band called Iron Sun. Still not kidding.

Eliminated:

Dylan Reid

Damien Kivlehan

Veeraj Lutchman

Group 4 – The Kaiser Chiefs

Safe:

Jamie Corner

Ryan Butterworth

Mark Angels

Jazzie Mattis

Jonnie Halliwell

The boys will now be in a band called Drive

Eliminated:

Sam Glen

Jordan Charles

Keith Branic

Group 5 – Melanie C

Safe:

Danny Colligan

Bradley Johnson

Huw Roberts

Julius Wright

Jason Brock

The boys will now be in a band called Nightfall.

Eliminated:

Kyle Passmore

Hercules Smith

Nicky Price

Let it Shine continues next Saturday on BBC1