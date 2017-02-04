It was a tough night for the boys on Let it Shine.
40 performers were whittled down to just 25 finalists, with a whopping 15 of the boys failing to make the cut and progress to the live finals.
In next week's first live episode, the five groups of five boys will be put through their paces in a bid to win a place in The Band – the group Gary Barlow is putting together to star in a touring musical featuring the music of Take That.
Below, we reveal who is still in the competition after round two, and if you want to watch the newly formed bands walking in slo-mo and generally messing around, you can do so here on BBC iPlayer
Group 1 – Olly Murs
Safe:
Curtis T Johns
AJ Bentley
Yazdan Qafouri
Sario Solomon
Nick Carsberg
The boys will now be in a band called Five to Five.
Eliminated:
Tyler Smith
Connor Cunningham
Scott Macaulay
Group 2 – Busted
Safe:
Matt Thorpe
Craig Webb
Anthony Sahota
Conor McLoughlin
Josh Bailey
The boys will now be in a band called Neon Panda. Not kidding.
Eliminated:
Dan Budd
Luke Stanley
Deaglan Arthurs
Group 3 – Beverley Knight
Safe:
Matt Knight
Clinton Elvis
Harry Fabulous Brown
Jordan Harvey
Alexis Gerred
The boys will now be in a band called Iron Sun. Still not kidding.
Eliminated:
Dylan Reid
Damien Kivlehan
Veeraj Lutchman
Group 4 – The Kaiser Chiefs
Safe:
Jamie Corner
Ryan Butterworth
Mark Angels
Jazzie Mattis
Jonnie Halliwell
The boys will now be in a band called Drive
Eliminated:
Sam Glen
Jordan Charles
Keith Branic
Group 5 – Melanie C
Safe:
Danny Colligan
Bradley Johnson
Huw Roberts
Julius Wright
Jason Brock
The boys will now be in a band called Nightfall.
Eliminated:
Kyle Passmore
Hercules Smith
Nicky Price
Let it Shine continues next Saturday on BBC1