The first proper look at the next series of Top Gear will see star presenter Matt LeBlanc rescuing a group of naked ramblers on the Isle of Man.

The new 90-second trailer, which will air around 6.40pm just before Let it Shine tonight on BBC1, promises to also feature LeBlanc and fellow presenters Chris Harris and Rory Reid enduring an awkward BBC car insurance interview with a strict risk assessor.

LeBlanc tells the interviewer that there will be"no fire" on the second series of the rebooted show before The Stig emerges with a small flame burning his sleeve.

It will also be interwoven with clips from the new series including a moment when Reid is seen crashing his taxi in Kazakhstan and Harris drives a Ferrari FXX K in Daytona, Florida.

The new series will, of course, also be without Chris Evans who quit the show after one series, saying he gave it his best shot but it was "not enough".

This left the show’s producers in a race against time to make new episodes of the rebooted show.

As RadioTimes.com revealed last year, the BBC motoring programme initially committed to making up to 18 episodes in its first year, including two Christmas specials. So far only six have been shot and broadcast.