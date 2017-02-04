Britain’s most successful Olympian Sir Bradley Wiggins has become the second celebrity to injure himself in training for TV’s “most dangerous show”, The Jump.

The Channel 4 winter sports competition claimed Wiggins, 36, as its second victim when the retired cyclist sustained an ankle injury during a training session – mere hours before the series begins on Sunday night.

In an Instagram post which shows Wiggins getting his ankle bandaged up, he insists: “The show must go on.”

The show must go on #TheJump 👊🏻🇬🇧 A photo posted by Sir Wiggo (@bradwiggins) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:47am PST

A true sportsman. Obviously the injury isn’t bad as it looks.

Just last week, Wiggins said: "People go skiing and hurt themselves all the time, it's the nature of the sport.

"It's a good show and I've always enjoyed watching it, so I'm pleased to be here."

Well then.

Model Vogue Williams has left the show already because she injured her knee in training. Last year, seven contestants had to pull out with four needing hospital treatment.

Keep up with all of 2017’s injured contestants here.

The Jump begins on Sunday at 7.30pm on Channel 4