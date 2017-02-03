Who's on The One Show tonight? Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa... ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Friday 3 February 2017 at 5:05PM Tonight's show is hosted by John Richardson and Angela Scanlon live from New Broadcasting House in London. Comedian Tracy Ullman is on the sofa to discuss the second series of her sketch and impressions show. And there's live music comes from Amy MacDonald. The One Show is on BBC1 at 7pm Everything you need to know about new presenter Angela Scanlon Everything you need to know about new presenter Michelle Ackerley continue reading