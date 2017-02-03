The Jump 2017 contestants: Lydia Bright

Age: 27

Famous for: Appearing on The Only Way is Essex and dating co-star James ‘Arg’ Argent.

Twitter: @LydiaRoseBright



Instagram: @lydiabright

Lydia Bright made a name for herself as a fashionista on The Only Way is Essex, during which she had an on-again off-again relationship with co-star James 'Arg' Argent.

Bright confirmed she would be going on The Jump with a selfie of her and Made in Chelsea's Spencer Matthews, who's also hitting the slopes this year.

Reality show down, Chelsea Vs Essex #TheJump 🎿 ⛷ A photo posted by Lydia Rose Bright (@lydiabright) on Dec 8, 2016 at 2:42am PST

She's already admitted showing "early signs of frostbite" during her training for The Jump, and pulling mental stunts like this probably didn't help...

Snow kisses All in the name of a good snap, my fingers were freezing ❄️ #TheJump @channel4 A photo posted by Lydia Rose Bright (@lydiabright) on Jan 30, 2017 at 12:13pm PST

The TOWIE star is not one to shy away from a gruelling challenge, having ventured to Bear Grylls’ Celebrity Island last year. She’s no stranger to injury either – while there she got a fish hook stuck in her finger. Ouch.

Bright will be the fourth TOWIE star to jet off to the peaks of Austria, following in the ski-boots of Amy Childs, Arg and Joey Essex who won two years ago. Will she fare as well on the snowy slopes of Europe as she does in the salons of Essex? Let’s wait and see…