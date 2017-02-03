The Jump 2017 contestants: Josie Gibson

Age: 32

Twitter: @Josiestweet

Famous, why? She won the final Channel 4 series of Big Brother and went on to become a TV personality

Bio: Gibson shot to fame in Big Brother 2010, charming her housemates and the viewing public during her time in the house. She won the show with a whopping 77.5% of the vote and went on star in her own reality series with her in-house love interest John James Parton.

In the years after Big Brother, Gibson hit the headlines following her dramatic weight loss. She studied to become a personal trainer and nutritionist, releasing two fitness DVDs and a book, along with her own line of perfume.

Gibson took on presenting roles with Channel 5 and popped up in numerous TV series including Celebrity Wedding Planner, Celebrity Impossible, Wagons Den, Celebrity Juice, Live From Studio Five, The Vanessa Show, OK! TV, Big Brother's Bit On the Side, Live With.., and Loose Women.

She also starred in her own Reality TV series, There's Something About Josie.

The Jump is off to a promising start for Gibson, who seems to be taking the whole thing in her stride.