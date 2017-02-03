The Jump 2017 contestants: Jade Jones MBE

Age: 23

Twitter: @jadejonestkd

Instagram: @jadejonestkd

Why is Jones famous? As her Twitter bio says, she kicks people in the head for a living and she loves it. But it's (a bit) less scary as it sounds: Jones is a Welsh taekwondo athlete and has won two Olympic golds with Team GB.

Hailing from Bodelwyddan in Denbighshire, at just 23 years old she’s already an MBE and has been named Wales’ Sports Personality of the Year.

Nicknamed “The Headhunter” for her tactic of scoring points with kicks to her opponents’ heads, taekwondo champion Jade Jones is not to be messed with.

After first being introduced to taekwondo aged 8, Jones soon excelled at the sport and won gold at the British Open in Manchester in 2011. The following year she picked up a gold at the London 2012 games, becoming Britain’s first ever taekwondo Olympic champion.

And then she beat up Jonathan Ross on national TV…

Mo Farah and Andy Murray may have dominated the headlines last year for retaining their London 2012 gold medals but Jones achieved the same feat, crushing her opposition to lift her second Olympic taekwondo title in Rio in the summer.

With many years of taekwondo still ahead of her – and a potential third gold medal at Tokyo 2020 – Jones will be hoping she doesn’t fall victim to The Jump’s injury curse. She may be tough as nails but the Channel 4 series’ perilous slopes take no prisoners…