With only three couples left in the semi-final, Dance Dance Dance has stepped up the challenge one more notch. On top of the duo performance, every contestant will now perform a solo dance of their own – bringing the total number of performances up to nine. It's exhausting just thinking about it.

Last week we said goodbye to Jess Wright and Duane Lamonte. This week, one more couple will fail to reach the final as three become two.

Before you watch the ITV show on Sunday, take a look at what dances they'll be recreating – from Chandelier to Smooth Criminal to Get Ugly.

Jonny Labey and Chrissy Brooke

Duo: Britney Spears, Me Against The Music ft. Madonna

Jonny's solo: Michael Jackson, Smooth Criminal

Chrissy's solo: Sia, Chandelier



Lucy-Jo Hudson and Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton

Duo: Adele, Rolling in the Deep

Lucy-Jo's solo: Rihanna, Where Have You Been

Rohan's solo: Jason Derulo, Get Ugly

JB Gill and Chloe Gill

Duo: Missy Elliott, WTF (Where They From) ft. Pharrell Williams

JB's solo: Ne-Yo, Beautiful Monster

Chloe's solo: Fleur East, Sax

Dance Dance Dance airs on Sundays at 6.30pm on ITV