The Great British Bake Off’s soggy bottoms may have left the BBC, but the broadcaster’s got a new star of innuendo bingo: The Great Pottery Throw Down.

Yes, instead of listening to Mary Berry proclaim “it’s all in the wrist action”, Throw Down viewers were treated to plenty of clay-making double entendres by host Sara Cox and expert potters Keith Brymer Jones and Kate Malone.

“I like your jugs tremendously”. "I liked her jugs". “Lovely jugs, all different shapes and sizes”. Literally all the jugs jokes.

"I liked her jugs tremendously!"



BBC Pottery Programme — Liam Drake (@liamdnufc) February 2, 2017

I am immature because I just laughed at the man on the pottery programme saying "I like her jugs immensely". — Fiona Kenny (@fionakenny1) February 2, 2017

"I really liked Clover's jugs." - The Great Pottery Throw down. — The Great Valerio (@the_rope_again) February 2, 2017

But the 50 Shades of Clay puns didn’t stop there. It went beyond jugs. Heck, it went beyond any sensual Ghost-style pottery making. The show’s judges dished out sage advice, including, “The secret is to not play with it” and “Don’t try to touch it up” before “throwing off the hump”.

Nope. Nothing funny about that.

Or this…

NOTHING worse than a crack in your base 😅 #GreatPotteryThrowDown — missnoname (@l12rly) November 3, 2015

"Look at that crack." - The Great Pottery Throw down. — The Great Valerio (@the_rope_again) February 2, 2017

Messy Bottoms??



Wiping the Bottom!!



Why have I never seen this programme before!!!! #potterythrowdown #greatpotterythrowdown — J.E.David (@JamesEdavid) February 2, 2017

Overheard on #potterythrowdown: "Nice tidy rim", "plenty of meat at the bottom" & "...and a bit of a dish" #GreatPotteryThrowDown 😂✌️👀🙃 — Jack Kisby-Carroll (@JackTVCasting) November 24, 2015

Nor a scratched bottom 🙊 #GreatPotteryThrowDown — Samoht Rehctelf (@tgf1412) November 3, 2015

And that was just cone week. There's plenty more jugs on the way.

The Great Pottery Throw Down is on next Thursday at 8pm