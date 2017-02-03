The Apprentice finalist Grainne McCoy reckons we will see her present a TV makeover show “hopefully very soon”.

The entrepreneur told RadioTimes.com that she had “a lot of enquiries” to be on TV as a presenter and make-up expert. Apprentice fans will remember that her business plan on the show was to open a make-up training academy in Northern Ireland.

Speaking at the Radio Times Covers Party, McCoy and fellow finalist Frances Bishop – who described the process as “like The Hunger Games” – also revealed that they hadn’t spoken to Lord Sugar since the final of the BBC1 show.

“No,” they both said. “He doesn’t want to know us!”

“Claude tweets us,” added Bishop. “Claude sticks up for us on social media.”

They both added that “the best lady won” after Alana Spencer beat Courtney Wood to secure Sugar’s £250,000 investment into her baking business Ridiculously Rich.

McCoy added: “I felt like I was never going to win after I completely ripped my own business plan to shreds…from about week three I knew Alana was going to win!”