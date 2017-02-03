What do you do when truth is stranger than fiction, when the news itself seems like satire? South Park creators Matt Parker and Trey Stone are grappling with these very questions.

The previous two seasons of the comedy series featured former teacher Mr Garrison being transformed into a Donald Trump parody. But with Trump installed in the White House, firing off executive orders and tweeting freely, Parker and Stone are now running into problems.

“It feels like it’s going to be more difficult,” Stone said in an interview with ABC News in Australia.

Parker added: "They’re going out and doing the comedy. It’s not something you can make fun of.”

And as each day brings a fresh scandal or controversy, it has become harder to keep South Park relevant.

“It’s tricky and it’s really tricky now because satire has kind of become reality,” Parker said, adding: “We were really trying to make fun of what was going on [last season] but we couldn’t keep up. What was actually happening was way funnier than anything we could come up with.

"So we decided to just back off and let them do their comedy and we’ll do ours.”

Stone continued: “People say to us all the time, ‘Oh, you guys are getting all this good material,’ like we’re happy about some of this stuff that’s happening. But I don’t know if that’s true. It doesn’t feel that way.”