There’s an irresistible glint in Matthew McConaughey’s eye as a modern-day prospector who has a lucky strike in Indonesia. But the film is more a comment on Wall Street’s culture of high-stakes gambling inspired by a real-life trading scandal. It’s not quite up there with the star’s very best films, but his performance is as impassioned as any of his recent ones.

Here’s another true story, this time revealing the grit required of a couple who fall in love across racial boundaries in 1950s America. Ethiopian actress Ruth Negga is Oscar-nominated for her part as Mildred Loving whose marriage to Joel Edgerton as Richard Loving is decreed null and void. Incidentally, this comes from writer/director Jeff Nichols who directed McConaughey in Mud.

Critics are loving this German comedy drama that follows Peter Simonischek to Bucharest, Romania, to spend time with his workaholic daughter Sandra Huller. The twist is that he does it while wearing false teeth and a bad wig. Well, how else are you supposed to cheer up a corporate drone who is mired in silly office politics and even sillier EU regulations? You don’t have to be a Brexiteer to enjoy this one, although it may enhance the experience.

Fans of the franchise are duly informed: the decisively-titled fifth movie has Milla Jovovich kicking zombie butt for the very last time. On the other hand, don’t be too surprised if we start venturing into prequel territory after this. As demonstrated by the un-dead dogs featured here, just when you think something is dead, it can rise up again to bite you in the butt…

