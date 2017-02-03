What time is The Jump on TV?

The fourth series of the ski-jumping contest will kick off with a live show on Sunday 5th February, airing on Channel 4 at 7.30pm. Like last year, the show will air weekly every Sunday night.

Which celebrities are taking part?

Deep breath…

Olympic cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins, rugby player Gareth Thomas, England rugby captain Jason Robinson OBE, footballer Robbie Fowler, Made in Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews, comedian Mark Dolan, gymnast Louis Smith MBE, Taekwondo champion Jade Jones, Paralympian Kadeena Cox MBE, TOWIE’s Lydia Bright, reality star Josie Gibson, TV present (and daughter of Camilla) Emma Parker-Bowles, model Caprice Bourret and model/TV presenter Amy Willerton will all be taking their chances on the slopes.

Where’s Vogue Williams?

Unfortunately, DJ and model Williams has been forced to pull out of The Jump before the series has started thanks to a knee injury sustained during training. She will be replaced by model and TV presenter Amy Willerton.

The other reserve celebrity (there in case someone gets injured and needs replacing) is rumoured to be X Factor contestant Jake Quickenden.

Who’s presenting The Jump 2017?

Longtime presenter Davina McCall, who has said she was surprised the series was recommissioned after the spate of injuries last year, will be at the tiller of each episode this series.

Who are the commentators?

Former Olympic skier Graham Bell and sports commentator Barry Davies are back to analyse and discuss every Jump.

Where is Eddie the Eagle?

The Olympic ski jumper - who commentated on previous series – was given the boot after raising concerns over The Jump's high injury rate.

Where is The Jump filmed?

The Jump is filmed in Austria in a place described as Jump Mountain, in reality a mix of locations in Innsbruck and Kuhtai.

What are the rules?

Each week celebrities will take part in different events (in this week’s first episode, a parallel ski race) where they must record a time or speed, with the two slowest contenders forced to face a live ski jump to decide who will be eliminated.

What do the contestants win?

Whoever makes it through to the final weeks from now will be trying their hand for The Jump’s Cowbell trophy, currently held by rugby player Ben Cohen (pictured) after he won the 2016 series.