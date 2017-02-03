There's rotten news for EastEnders fans wanting to get their Friday-night fix of the BBC1 soap - there's no episode airing tonight.

Instead, the final episode of Spy in the Wild will be broadcast between 7.30 and 8.30pm, meaning no visit to Albert Square this evening.

Viewers will now have to wait until Monday to find out what happens next. But for those who want a sneak peek at the storylines, here are the main plot highlights:

Babe is set to wreak havoc for the Carters - and the repercussions are huge!

Whitney hatches a desperate plan to help Lee

Jack vents his spleen at Glenda - but what tips him over the edge?

You can also watch a 60-second rundown of all the drama on next week's EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.