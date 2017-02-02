Tune into The One Show over the coming months and you'll see a noticeable absence in the line-up. Alex Jones – who usually sits on the sofa alongside Matt Baker – is on maternity leave and programme bosses have drafted in two hosts to replace her.

Angela Scanlon – presenting on Thursdays and Fridays – you may recognise from Robot Wars, a string of BBC3 documentaries and her occasional One Show stints in the past.

But who is her fellow co-host Michelle Ackerley?

Great show with @realshanerichie and the lovely #MattBaker. See you back on @BBCTheOneShow same time tomorrow 💁🏽😊 pic.twitter.com/Y7J15TCCOd — Michelle Ackerley (@MichAckerley) January 9, 2017

Michelle began presenting in place of Alex Jones last night but has been a regular feature of BBC programming for the last ten years. Fans of daytime TV may recognise her as the host of Council House Crackdown which sees her follow investigators as they 'crack down' on rogue social housing tenants, seizing their homes and reallocating them to families who are in genuine need.

She's also been a mainstay of the BBC1 Watchdog team for the last two years and works as the live location reporter for Crimewatch Roadshow – you may have seen her taking to the streets of Britain to appeal for assistance on unsolved cases.

When she's not pounding the pavements for Crimewatch, Michelle is chasing stories for Inside Out Northwest as a regular reporter. She's also presented live red carpet coverage at the children's BAFTAs and for the BBC's Sport Relief team and has experience in children's telly, fronting Totally Rubbish, All Over the Place and I Want My Own Room for CBBC.

Born in Manchester, Michelle has a degree in psychology. You can find her tweeting at @MichAckerley

She'll be presenting The One Show with Matt Baker on Mondays and Tuesdays and will alternate Wednesdays with Angela Scanlon. Here's a peek at her in action below...

