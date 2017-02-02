Name: Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie… or simply just Lulu

Age: 68

Twitter: @lulushouts

Best known for: Frequently shouting ‘Weeeeeeeeeeell’

Bio: For over 50 years, Lulu has been an icon of the British music scene. Born in Glasgow in 1948, it was at the tender age of 15 that she was catapulted to stardom after her version of Shout reached Number 7 in the UK charts and became an enduring classic.

It wasn’t until three years later in 1967 that she had another hit and in 1969 she represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest with the track Boom Bang-a-Bang.

She went on to win the competition, albeit in slightly controversial circumstances. Three other songs had tied Lulu’s with the number of points they won, but in the end Boom Bang-a-Bang took the gong based on sales.

That year she also married Bee Gee Maurice Gibb although they divorced in 1973. Later she wed hairdresser John Frieda, with whom she had a son called Jordan.

Over such a long and successful career, she’s sung duets with some of the biggest names in music from David Bowie to Elton John, Paul McCartney to… Samantha Mumba. However, one of her most memorable collaborations was featuring on Take That single Relight My Fire in 1993.

It peaked at Number 1 in the UK and Israeli charts and is still a classic today. What?! It is! Have a listen to relight your memory if you haven't heard it in a while:

Other career highlights include singing the Bond theme for The Man with the Golden Gun and starring on Strictly Come Dancing in 2011. Partnered with Brendan Cole, sadly the pair didn’t last long and were eliminated in week 5.

In 2015 she also took part in The Great Comic Relief Bake Off, but lost out to Jennifer Saunders in being named Star Baker.

Let It Shine airs on Saturday February 4 at 6.40pm on BBC1.