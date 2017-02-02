Name: Gavin Rossdale

Age: 51

Twitter: @GavinRossdale

Best known for: Being the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the rock band Bush and marrying Gwen Stefani

Bio: The 2013 recipient of the British Academy's Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement was born and raised in London, where he developed the love for music that would lead him to become the frontman of post-grunge rock band Bush.

The group became one of the most commercially successful rock banks of the 1990s, selling more than 10 million records in the USA. Their debut album, Sixteen Stone (released in 1994) is certified 6 times multi-platinum by the RIAA. They weren't as popular in the UK, achieving less success in their home country.

Bush went on hiatus between 2003 and 2010. Rossdale joined a new band Institute, which didn't really take off, and also starred in films like Zoolander, Little Black Book, The Game of Their Lives, Constantine, How to Rob a Bank during the break.

They reformed in 2010 and have been collaborating together ever since.

On a more personal note, Rossdale is probably best known as the ex husband of Gwen Stefani. The pair first met in the early 1990s while Rossdale was touring with Bush and they later married in 2002, before divorcing in 2015.

In 2004 it was also revealed that model Daisy Lowe, his godchild, was actually his daughter.