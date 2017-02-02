The Jump 2017 contestants: Emma Parker Bowles

Age: 43

Famous, why? For her family name – Emma is the niece of Princes Charles's wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

There's not all that much to know about Emma, although we did instantly recognise that surname.

Niece to Camilla, she's a former society girl who moved to LA to try to make it as a TV presenter and, er, befriend Victoria Beckham. Sadly there doesn't seem to be much evidence of her burgeoning television career and VB appears to be quite happy with her A-list pals for now.

So Emma's trying her luck on The Jump – she's already told The Sun she has "the ability of a mountain goat" so perhaps she'll give Bradley Wiggins & co a run for their money?

And she wouldn't be the first contestant to share a connection with the royals. The Queen’s grandson-in-law Mike Tindall was runner-up on the show in 2015, and Spencer Matthews – whose brother James is engaged to Pippa Middleton – is also due to take part this series.

Somehow we suspect the Queen won't be watching.

Here's Emma fronting Sky1 series Vroom Vroom...