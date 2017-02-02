Names: John and Edward Grimes

Ages: 25

Twitter: @planetjedward

Best known for: Being one of X Factor's most famous novelty acts and having MASSIVE hair.

Bio: All-singing all-dancing Irish twins John and Edward Grimes made quite an impact when they first appeared on the X Factor stage in 2009. The large haired pair really hit it off with Louis Walsh, who set them on path to novelty act glory.

A few albums and two appearances at Eurovision for Ireland later (they came 8th in Dusseldorf in 2011) they're still making music, releasing new singles via their YouTube channel from time to time.

Their TV career went from strength to strength in the years after X Factor, however, as they presented Jedward: Let Loose, OMG It’s Jedward, OMG! Jedward’s Dream Factory, Jedward’s Weird Wild World and Jedward’s Big Adventure .

The duo also popped up in Keith Lemon: The Film and alongside pal Tara Reid in Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!

The boys met Reid during their 2011 stint in the Celebrity Big Brother House, during which they never received a nomination for eviction despite driving their housemates up the walls by failing to clean up after themselves and going on a 'punk rampage'.

The pair famously packed two suitcases each and never ceased to amaze with their wild fashion choices. They were the bookies’ favourites to take the crown, but they finished in third place.

Can they claim the top spot this time around?