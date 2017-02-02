Having faced down Claude Littner and secured Lord Sugar’s investment, you might think that The Apprentice 2016 winner Alana Spencer would have little left to fear in her professional life.

However, the Welsh baker has revealed that on one recent occasion she found herself completely intimidated by an unlikely terror – fellow baker and erstwhile Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry.

“I’ve chatted to her before and it didn’t go that well,” Spencer told us at the Radio Times Covers Party, where she was joined by fellow Apprentice finalist Courtney Wood. “She kind of just backed away…”

“She probably doesn’t watch The Apprentice,” suggested Wood.

“She did! She knew who I was,” Spencer insisted. “I said who I was, she said ‘I know, you’re on The Apprentice,’ and I went, ‘I’m the one with the baking company!’ Straight in there.”

“Love me! I do baking too!” Wood imitated.

Watch our full interview with Apprentice winner Alana Spencer and runner-up Courtney Wood.

Oh dear – still, outside of such awkward moments Spencer says things have been going well for her since leaving The Apprentice, with the entrepreneur regularly in touch with new business partner Lord Sugar.

“[It’s] pretty close,” she said of her new working arrangement. “He’s in Florida at the moment – he always goes to Florida – but he’s on his emails 24/7. You can email him any time of the day and you’ll get a response within an hour.

“He’s there for advice, so anything I wanna run past him I can run past him and he’ll come back with a yes or a no. It’s great.”

And she’s not the only Apprentice candidate from last year’s batch, with Wood revealing that he’s also heard from the businessman offering advice since he missed out on the top prize.

“Yeah, I spoke to him on WhatsApp a few days before Christmas actually,” Wood told RadioTimes.com. “He just sent me a few things and we had a little chat.

“When I spoke to Lord Sugar after the final he told me to keep in contact and keep him updated…he’s a very kind gentleman, and he said that if I needed any advice I could speak to him.”

Sounds like there’s no hard feelings, then.

For more from the Apprentice finalists, including their least favourite moments from the series (clue: a Twitter-trending wet face and Morocco) and work since they left the process, you can watch the full video above.

The Apprentice will return to BBC1 later this year