When is Strictly Come Dancing back on TV?

BBC's celebrity dance-off will return for a 15th series in Autumn 2017. It's far too early for the exact schedules to be confirmed, but traditionally the launch show is in early September followed by a two or three week break for the dancers to train alongside their professional partner before going live on Saturday night's near the end of September.

Who are the judges for 2017?

As we all know, Len Goodman has now left the British version of Strictly Come Dancing after being head judge on the show for 14 years since it began on the BBC.

It is largely expected that the three remaining judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli and Darcey Bussell will return to the show, but there is currently no word on who will replace Len Goodman or if indeed anyone will replace him.

The biggest rumours for Len's spot on the famous panel include professional dancers from the show Anton Du Beke, Karen Hardy and Brendan Cole or perhaps a return of former judge Arlene Phillips? The guessing games will for now have to continue...

Who are the presenters?

Although there has been no official confirmation, it seems likely that the BBC will stick with their winning weekend all-female formula of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman fronting their shiny floored show.

Who's going to be in the celebrity line-up?

This is where the real fun begins, as it's of course very early days and the producers of the show will not yet have decided their celebrity cast.

However, it's never too early to start speculating, so here's some names that the bookies are favouring, have been rumoured in the past, or simply sound like a good fit...

Jessica Ennis-Hill

What’s next for one of Britain’s greatest ever Olympians now she’s announced her retirement from professional athletics and been made a Dame? Well, there’s no question that the public would love to see our ‘golden girl’ following in the footsteps of other great Olympics stars and competing for the glitter ball trophy – and the bookmakers think there’s a good chance Jess will say “yes” too!

Current bookies' odds on joining the Strictly 2017 cast: 2/1