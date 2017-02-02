The team behind hit podcast Serial have announced a brand-new audio crime series titled S-Town.

Serial opened up new territory for podcasts when it launched in 2014, telling the story of a real-life murder case with the use of investigative journalism. It was hosted by Sarah Koenig and has so far run to two seasons, each focusing on a controversial and complex case.

Having started out as a spin-off podcast of radio programme This American Life, it quickly took on a life of its own.

Now the team have formed a new production company called Serial Productions — and have announced their next project, Vulture reports.

S-Town is a non-fiction series set in a small, rural Alabama town. Production began when a man got in contact wanting a reporter to investigate the son of a wealthy local family, who had allegedly been bragging that he'd got away with murder.

Not long after that, someone else ended up dead — and the story began to unfold.

The series will be hosted by Brian Reed. All episodes will drop simultaneously in March, a change from the tantalisingly drawn out way that Serial was released.

Two more projects are also apparently in the works. Could one of them be Serial series three...?