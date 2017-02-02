Call The Midwife's sixth series has seen Sister Mary Cynthia (Bryony Hannah) going through a very tough time indeed.

In the first episode the young nun broke down as she struggled to come to terms with the violence she was exposed to when visiting a young mum with an abusive husband.

The incident set in motion a harrowing chain of events, which culminated in the young nun's disappearance from Nonnatus House. We have yet to see her on screen

Where did Sister Mary Cynthia disappear to?

The last time we saw her, Doctor Turner was trying to establish the correct diagnosis and course of treatment for his colleague and friend.

However, before he could recommend that she be sent to a sympathetic community - Northfields - to help her recover, Sister Ursula had Mary Cynthia shipped off to the Mother House in the dark of night.

What happened to Sister Mary Cynthia when she was attacked in series five?

In series five episode six you might recall a plot involving several women being attacked by an individual who left a bite mark on their neck. Well, Sister Mary Cynthia fell victim to that same attacker.

While cycling back to Nonnatus as the sun rose, she stopped by the docks for a moment of contemplation. It was there that she was attacked, waking up bloodied and beaten. She returned to Nonnatus where a shocked Trixie rushed to help her.

"Please don't touch me," Mary Cynthia screamed. It was established that she wasn't raped, but she had been viciously attacked – and had a bite mark on her neck.

"Don't talk to me gently, don't be kind, because I'm angry," she told Sister Julienne, refusing to be examined by a doctor or talk to PC Noakes initially, before eventually changing her mind and providing evidence that led to the apprehension of her attacker.

Will Sister Mary Cynthia return to Call The Midwife?

"Her journey does continue later in the series. No spoilers - but you do find out how she’s doing, how she’s getting on", writer Heidi Thomas told RadioTimes.com.

"[Bryony Thomas] is a wonderful actress and I absolutely loved writing that material for her. Because she’s also a character that’s been with us from the very beginning" she continued. "She had the trauma in series 5 when she was attacked and she seemed to get over that quite quickly but I already knew that she hadn’t fully dealt with that experience and therefore it was actually not just dramatically interesting but also really emotionally responsible to show what she went through a few months later when she had to deal with what she hadn’t dealt with at that time."

"So we do continue with that journey, Bryony gives the most sensational performance."

We don't know about you, but we can't wait to see her back on screen.

Call The Midwife continues on BBC1 on Sunday nights at 8pm