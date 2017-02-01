Tonight's show is hosted by Matt Baker and Michelle Ackerley live from New Broadcasting House in London.

Former Bake Off co-host Sue Perkins is on the sofa, alongside Sam Riley and Kate Bosworth who will be talking about their new wartime drama SS-GB. Meanwhile, Michel Roux Jr discusses tipping in restaurants and music comes from Izzy Bizu.

The One Show is on BBC1 at 7pm

