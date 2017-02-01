Sarah Willingham and Nick Jenkins will be saying “I’m out” to entrepreneurs for the very last time when they leave Dragons' Den at the end of this series.

The investors are stepping down at the end of the current series on BBC2, meaning their last day in the lair will be on Sunday 26th February.

It is thought that Touker Suleyman, who joined the show with them in 2015, will be staying, along with long-standing dragons Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones.

Nick Jenkins specialises in technology and internet retail investment, and founded the greeting card website Moonpig.com, inspired by his nickname at school. He is leaving the Den to focus on his portfolio of educational technology businesses.

Sarah Willingham, whose business area is food and drink, made her money investing in restaurant chain The Bombay Bicycle Club. On her departure from the Den, she said: "Being part of Dragons' Den has been one of the best experiences of my life.

"At the end of last year my husband Michael and I decided to finally put into action our long-held dream to spend a year travelling the world with our young children.

"Sadly this means that I've had to step down from my role as a Dragon.

"It's been a great privilege to be part of such a fantastic show and I wish everyone on it continued success."

Willingham's husband shared this post on Instagram from Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia.

Just wanted to say how incredibly proud I am of my wife @sarahwillingham for having the strength and conviction to say goodbye to a show like @bbcdragonsden because we made the once In a life time decision to show our 4xkids how wonderful the world 🌎 really is. You are my inspiration and I hope our kids will learn from you that "when writing the story of your life don't let someone else hold the pen". #youonlyliveonce A photo posted by Michael Toxvaerd (@toxmonkey) on Jan 31, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

Deborah Meaden echoed his praise.

And how I admire and respect @sarahwillers for it. She has been a fantastic Dragon and I will miss her smartness, kindness and wit. https://t.co/XVbTiOvCFk — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) February 1, 2017

Patrick Holland, channel editor at BBC2, said: "Nick and Sarah have both been terrific Dragons, using their nous and insight to make some great investments and produce some compelling entertainment in the process.

"As they step down from the show I want to thank them and wish them all the very best for the future."

Dragon's Den is on BBC2 at 8pm on Sunday