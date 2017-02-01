When the BBC and ITV announced their singing talent shows would be going head-to-head in the schedules, a ratings war was inevitable.

But a month after Let It Shine and The Voice UK launched, which show is winning the battle? Well, after a close start, it seems ITV are nudging ahead.

The consolidated viewing figures (the number of people who watched the shows live as well as through catch up services seven days after the show first aired) reveal that The Voice UK has held its viewership while Let It Shine has slipped.

According to consolidated figures, the opening episode of Let It Shine on Saturday 7 January drew more viewers than its ITV rival, with 7 million viewers tuning in on BBC against 6.64 million on ITV. However, the tables turned the following week.

5.85 million people watched Let It Shine episode two; The Voice UK saw 6.06 million returning for more of will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Gavin Rossdale.

Although consolidated figures aren’t yet available for episodes three and four, overnight ratings are. These don’t take into account the on-demand figures, but just those who tuned in on the night – including on ITV+1 for The Voice UK.

From episode one to four, figures show that although Let It Shine started in a stronger position to The Voice UK, the ITV show has maintained a steady viewership while Let It Shine continues to fall.

From episodes one to four, Let It Shine has lost 1.67 million viewers, while The Voice UK has dropped by just 0.17 million viewers when airing on ITV.

The overnight TV ratings for Let It Shine and The Voice UK so far: