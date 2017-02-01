League of Fandoms 2017: February - Match 1 Let the battle begin in the first 90 minute head to head clash of the 2017 season ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times Staff Wednesday 1 February 2017 at 4:00PM POLLS OPEN: 4.00pm GMT POLLS CLOSE: 5.30pm GMT Home Fires v Versailles LoF 2017 Match 1: Home Fires v Versailles The Musketeers v Banished LoF 2017 Match 1: The Musketeers v Banished Outlander v Star Trek LoF 2017 Match 1: Outlander v Star Trek The X-Files v Twin Peaks LoF 2017 Match 1: The X-Files v Twin Peaks Poldark v The Walking Dead LoF 2017 Match 1: Poldark v The Walking Dead Hannibal v Merlin LoF 2017 Match 1: Hannibal v Merlin POLLS OPEN: 4.00pm GMT POLLS CLOSE: 5.30pm GMT What is the League of Fandoms? continue reading