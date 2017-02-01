All Is Lost ★★★★

Premiere 9.00-11.10pm Film4

Gifted writer/director JC Chandor’s second film (after Margin Call) might have felt gimmicky had it not been staged with such assurance. Robert Redford is literally the only person on screen for the whole of the film: an unnamed solo sailor whose boat hits a floating shipping container and takes on water. With very little dialogue, we stay up close and personal to Redford as he goes through all procedures for survival, while a tropical storm does its best to impede them. Improvisation is the key in this Herman Melville-like struggle between man and nature. Gripping, terrifying, frustrating, it never lets go.

For more of today’s free-to-air films, see our TV listings

