Emmerdale viewers desperate to know when Robert and Aaron's wedding will be broadcast may just have been given their biggest clue to date.

A new video released by the ITV soap sees actor Ryan Hawley promising fans that February is a big month in the village and that there are exciting plotlines ahead. Could this be the news that #Robron fans have been waiting for? Are Aaron and Robert about to tie the knot?

Judge for yourself below:

UNLOCKED: A special first of the month message from Ryan Hawley! #WishListWednesday #Emmerdale A video posted by Emmerdale (@emmerdale) on Feb 1, 2017 at 9:55am PST

You can also watch a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Emmerdale

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.