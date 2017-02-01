Emmerdale: has Ryan Hawley given a BIG hint about Robert and Aaron's wedding? Is this the news #Robron fans have been waiting for? ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By David Brown Wednesday 1 February 2017 at 6:38PM Emmerdale viewers desperate to know when Robert and Aaron's wedding will be broadcast may just have been given their biggest clue to date. A new video released by the ITV soap sees actor Ryan Hawley promising fans that February is a big month in the village and that there are exciting plotlines ahead. Could this be the news that #Robron fans have been waiting for? Are Aaron and Robert about to tie the knot? Judge for yourself below: UNLOCKED: A special first of the month message from Ryan Hawley! #WishListWednesday #Emmerdale A video posted by Emmerdale (@emmerdale) on Feb 1, 2017 at 9:55am PST You can also watch a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Emmerdale And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. continue reading