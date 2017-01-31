Who's on The One Show tonight? Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa... ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Tuesday 31 January 2017 at 10:47AM Tonight's show is hosted by Matt Baker and Michelle Ackerley live from New Broadcasting House in London. On tonight’s One Show, the red noses are back! Richard Curtis joins the programme to talk Comic Relief and launch Red Nose Day 2017. The One Show is on BBC One at 7pm Everything you need to know about new presenter Angela Scanlon Everything you need to know about new presenter Michelle Ackerley continue reading