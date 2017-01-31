The new bookies' favourite to waltz into Len Goodman’s shoes as the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing is none another than his childhood friend, Gary Edwards.

Overtaking Strictly pro Anton Du Beke as the 4/6 favourite at William Hill, it looks like the "ballroom giant" could be stepping up for the role.

Gary Edwards is most famous for his appearances on Dancing With the Stars: All Access, a spin-off show to the American version of Strictly.

Essex-born Edwards met Len Goodman in dancing classes that he attended from the tender age of seven. He is something of a ballroom legend, boasting 30 international titles including British Open Ballroom and British Open Latin.

Highlights of his career include dancing the cha cha with Michael Jackson, and serving as a dance teacher for the Royal Family of Brunei for six years.

He has also danced with Janet Jackson, Barry White, Whitney Houston, MC Hammer, and many other music stars.

Edwards’ impressive stature of 6’4” has earned him the nickname of “ballroom giant”, and according to him, Len Goodman’s ex-wife Cherry Kingston used to call him a “young Len”.

Other favourites to take Len’s place are Strictly pros Brendan Cole, Karen Hardy and Ian Waite.