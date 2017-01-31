Ellen DeGeneres has made her feelings clear about Donald Trump’s immigration ban on refugees and travellers from seven countries… using Finding Dory.

In a segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show due to air tonight, the presenter discusses the screening of Finding Dory at the White House, one day after the ban was enacted.

The 2016 film stars DeGeneres as the forgetful Australian fish Dory on a mission to find her parents, who are in America.

“I don’t know what religion they are, but her dad sounds a little Jewish. It doesn’t matter,” DeGeneres quips, alluding to the religious implications the ban has on Muslims.

In the film, Dory and her friends arrive in America, but they are stuck behind a large wall keeping Dory from finding her parents.

“They all have to get over the wall and you won’t believe it, but that wall has almost no effect in keeping them out,” DeGeneres says, in a clear nod to the wall that Donald Trump has announced he plans to build between Mexico and America.

Dory goes on to cross the border, but is still separated from her family. Luckily, there are other animals around who are willing to help Dory and welcome her into their world.

“Animals that don’t even need her. Animals that don’t have anything in common with her,” DeGeneres says. “They help her, even though they’re completely different colours. Because that’s what you do when you see someone in need — you help them.”

She closes the segment with a promise for similar commentary using her other films: “Tune in next week when I explain women’s rights, talking about the movie Mr Wrong.”

DeGeneres was awarded the Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama last year, for having “helped push America forward” and for being “a passionate advocate for equality and fairness” throughout her life and career.

While DeGeneres is not often outwardly political, she did recently refuse to let Kim Burrell perform on her show following footage of the gospel singer using homophobic slurs.