Emmerdale is to launch a mystery in next week's episodes when an unknown face arrives in the village, only to find herself accidentally locked in a barn.

Upcoming scenes will see Sarah discover the sick woman in the Dingles' barn and start to sneak food and cough medicine out to her.

By Wednesday 8 February, the situation will have become more intense as Sarah steals some money from the cafe's collection box to give to the newcomer.

Eventually, Sarah comes clean about what's going on after Debbie accuses her of theft. But when mother and daughter arrive at the Dingles' barn, they find that its recent inhabitant has disappeared.

Debbie and Sarah then manage to track the woman down to the B&B - but a further cliffhanger comes when she collapses! As a team of paramedics arrive, it soon becomes clear who the woman actually is. But why has she turned up in the village?

