Emmerdale viewers have been left shocked by Pierce's recent treatment of girlfriend Rhona, his jealousy resulting in him forcing himself upon her in a number of disturbing scenes.

Most recently, Pierce was seen pinning Rhona to the floor after a game of truth or dare saw her admit that her fantasy one-night stand would be Cain Dingle.

However, next weeks episodes will see Rhona summon up the courage to tell Pierce that she isn't happy with the current state of their relationship.

Scenes to to be shown on Thursday 9 February find Rhona telling Pierce that she isn't keen on his rough advances.

But viewers should expect a passive aggressive from Pierce who - by Friday - is telling Rhona that he's going away for a couple of nights to a conference. But is that where he's really headed?

